Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 63.2%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. 125,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.