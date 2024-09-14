Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Drops By 39.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of JAGGF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 128,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,322. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 21.25%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

