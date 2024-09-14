Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Rises By 43.7%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24,443.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,872,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 429,415 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 677,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 361,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 250,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 201,039 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.10.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

