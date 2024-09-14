Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Expands By 76.9%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

