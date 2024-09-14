Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Expands By 76.9%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke BAM Groep
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.