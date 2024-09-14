Short Interest in KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Rises By 100.0%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KNKZF remained flat at C$74.00 on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of C$50.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.71.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.