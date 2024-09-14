Short Interest in KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Rises By 100.0%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNKZF remained flat at C$74.00 on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of C$50.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.71.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

