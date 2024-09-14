Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Drops By 25.6%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 209,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

LG Display Price Performance

NYSE LPL opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LG Display by 45.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

