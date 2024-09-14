Short Interest in MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Decreases By 75.0%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MTR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTCPY remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

MTR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

