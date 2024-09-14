Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Decreases By 56.3%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 4,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.