Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Expands By 229.2%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 8,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.