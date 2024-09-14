Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Expands By 826.0%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 826.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RIV Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

