Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Expands By 826.0%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 826.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RIV Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
RIV Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RIV Capital
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.