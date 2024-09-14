Short Interest in SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Declines By 29.8%

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.2 days.
SanBio Price Performance
Shares of SNBIF stock remained flat at C$3.85 during trading hours on Friday. SanBio has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.84.
SanBio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SanBio
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What are earnings reports?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.