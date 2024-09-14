Short Interest in Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Declines By 28.0%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,450,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 63,100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Stock Performance

SMORF stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Smoore International has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

