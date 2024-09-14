Short Interest in Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Declines By 28.0%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,450,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 63,100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Smoore International Stock Performance
SMORF stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Smoore International has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01.
About Smoore International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smoore International
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.