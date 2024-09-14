Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Drops By 90.0%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOHVY remained flat at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.25. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

