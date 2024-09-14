Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Rises By 75.0%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of TOIIW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,493. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
