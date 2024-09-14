Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Decreases By 31.4%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Usio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USIO

Usio Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,672. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Usio worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.