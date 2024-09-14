Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Expands By 33.3%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of VSSYW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,191. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Versus Systems
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Versus Systems
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.