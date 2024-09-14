Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Expands By 33.3%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of VSSYW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,191. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform to drive user engagement through gamification and rewards in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, an interactive advertising tool that allows content creators, marketers, agencies, and other advertisers to increase customer acquisition and loyalty through a combination of games and rewards.

