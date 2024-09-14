Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Expands By 94.3%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 214,500 shares. Currently, 28.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VivoPower International Price Performance

Shares of VivoPower International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,430. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

