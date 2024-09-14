Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Grows By 82.5%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Volcon Price Performance

NASDAQ VLCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 160,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,287. Volcon has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $14,598.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Volcon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

In other news, major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc acquired 40,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,277.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 517,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 270,636 shares of company stock valued at $461,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.