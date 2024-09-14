Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Rises By 744.4%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 744.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Shares of ZCARW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

