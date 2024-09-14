Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Rises By 744.4%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 744.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Shares of ZCARW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Zoomcar
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomcar
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.