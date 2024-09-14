SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $29,572.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,279.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $33,537.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,828.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,279.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $347,749. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SI-BONE by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 53,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.