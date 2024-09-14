Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

