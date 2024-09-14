Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 22nd

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Signet Jewelers has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $91.14 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.