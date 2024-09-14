Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SIG opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

