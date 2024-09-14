Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $58,357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

