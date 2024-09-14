Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

