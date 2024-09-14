Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.09, but opened at $89.85. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $91.32, with a volume of 679,573 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

