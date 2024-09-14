Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.47. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 322,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $889.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 917,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $17,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

