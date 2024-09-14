SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

