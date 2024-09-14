SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.