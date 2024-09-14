SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day moving average is $203.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

