Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 149,463 shares.The stock last traded at $36.89 and had previously closed at $34.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.