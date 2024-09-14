So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

So-Young International Stock Up 7.7 %

SY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of So-Young International as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

