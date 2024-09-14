SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Trading Up 6.4%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 891,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,137,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

SOBR Safe Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 347.61% and a negative net margin of 5,357.47%.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.