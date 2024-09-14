Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.46.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 227.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sol-Gel Technologies
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.