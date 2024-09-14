Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.46.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 227.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

