Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Gap Up to $54.42

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.42, but opened at $56.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 3,685 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.18 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $861,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

