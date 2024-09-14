S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 957,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,701 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 5.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $427,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.25.

SPGI stock opened at $519.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.60. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $524.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

