SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPAR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRP remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPAR Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.