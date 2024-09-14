SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPAR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
SPAR Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SGRP remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
