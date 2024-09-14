SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.76

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 22473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 294,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

