SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $414.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.