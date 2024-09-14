SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $414.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.47 and a 200-day moving average of $394.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

