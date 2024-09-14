SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.37

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 45794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,949,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 179,783 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.3% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

