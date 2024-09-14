SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

