SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.92.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

