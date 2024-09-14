SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 4%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 243,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 951,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.