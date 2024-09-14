SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 6.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 895,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,823,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.73.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 45.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,228,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $24,398,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,485,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SSR Mining by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

