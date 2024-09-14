Steem Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and $14.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,391,482 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

