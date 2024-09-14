Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 71.5 %

STLXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

