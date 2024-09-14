Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 71.5 %
STLXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About Stellar AfricaGold
