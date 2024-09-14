Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.