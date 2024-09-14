StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

