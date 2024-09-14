StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

